02 Oct 2018

(Sulawesi, Indonesia) PWJ staff began assessment for earthquake and tsunami disaster

Report
from Peace Winds Japan
Published on 02 Oct 2018

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck the island of Sulawesi, Indonesia, which triggered tsunami and caused major devastation in the area. On October 1, 2018, Peace Winds Japan (PWJ) staff reached the island of Sulawesi, Indonesia, and began assessing the situation to identify the needs to provide emergency relief assistance to those in need.

As of now, the death toll has bee reported as 832, however the number is expected to increase as parts of the island still lacks communication means.

PWJ has been providing recovery programs through our local partner ACT, on the island of Lombok in southern Indonesia from the magnitude 6.5 earthquake which struck the island on August 19, 2018.

