Sulawesi earthquake: TSF operates from Palu

"We had no choice but the road,” reports Emmanuel Jean, one of our ICT experts present in the field. “We drove for 30 hours to get to the affected area as quickly as possible. We finally arrived in Palu and set up a broadband satellite connection."

As soon as they arrived in Palu, one of the areas most affected by the earthquake and tsunami that hit Sulawesi on 28 September, TSF engineers installed an Internet connection in a humanitarian coordination centre to the benefit of the Southeast Asian Nations Association (ASEAN) Intervention and Emergency Assessment Teams (ERAT) and other on-site organisations. This satellite connection facilitates the work of humanitarian actors. They can send their reports and transmit information on humanitarian needs. This connection is also important for the logistics organisation from Jakarta and Makassar.

In parallel, TSF continues to assess needs south and north of Palu, to the localities closest to the epicentre. Our teams carry out mobile humanitarian calling operations in isolated communities to enable them to contact their relatives, but also to seek help. They are also studying the possibility of sending a mobile team to provide the most isolated victims with temporary Internet access. This allows them to use their cell phones to connect to their social networks, instant messaging platforms and communicate via voice or video.

The situation is constantly evolving and the response of TSF must respond to the assessed needs. We will keep you informed soon of the evolution of this mission.