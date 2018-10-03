03 Oct 2018

Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami assistance

Report
from Government of Australia
Published on 03 Oct 2018 View Original

Joint media release

  • The Hon Scott Morrison MP, Prime Minister

  • Senator the Hon. Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs

  • The Hon Christopher Pyne MP, Minister for Defence

Australia will provide an additional $5 million package of humanitarian assistance to support the Government of Indonesia and humanitarian partners to respond to the devastating earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi.

This follows the Prime Minister’s announcement of an initial $500,000 to the Indonesian Red Cross for food and essential relief items such as blankets and tarpaulins.

The additional funding to the UN and local humanitarian partners will provide temporary shelter, access to safe drinking water and health care for injured and displaced people.

Australia is planning to deploy a medical team and is currently working with the Government of Indonesia to determine where this will be best deployed to support relief efforts.

Australia is also in a position to provide humanitarian emergency relief supplies including shelter, water and hygiene kits.

Australia has offered Australian Defence Force assets to assist the Indonesian Government with their response.

The remoteness of the area and loss of communications infrastructure continues to make it difficult for Indonesian authorities to assess the full scale of the disaster at this stage.

The Australian Government stands with the Indonesian Government in offering support to the people of Indonesia affected by this tragedy.

Media enquiries

  • Minister's office: (02) 6277 7500

  • DFAT Media Liaison: (02) 6261 1555

