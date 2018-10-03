Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami assistance

Joint media release

The Hon Scott Morrison MP, Prime Minister

Senator the Hon. Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs

The Hon Christopher Pyne MP, Minister for Defence

Australia will provide an additional $5 million package of humanitarian assistance to support the Government of Indonesia and humanitarian partners to respond to the devastating earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi.

This follows the Prime Minister’s announcement of an initial $500,000 to the Indonesian Red Cross for food and essential relief items such as blankets and tarpaulins.

The additional funding to the UN and local humanitarian partners will provide temporary shelter, access to safe drinking water and health care for injured and displaced people.

Australia is planning to deploy a medical team and is currently working with the Government of Indonesia to determine where this will be best deployed to support relief efforts.

Australia is also in a position to provide humanitarian emergency relief supplies including shelter, water and hygiene kits.

Australia has offered Australian Defence Force assets to assist the Indonesian Government with their response.

The remoteness of the area and loss of communications infrastructure continues to make it difficult for Indonesian authorities to assess the full scale of the disaster at this stage.

The Australian Government stands with the Indonesian Government in offering support to the people of Indonesia affected by this tragedy.

