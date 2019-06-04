Strong earthquakes hit Nias

A series of strong earthquakes jolted Nias Island off the western coast of North Sumatra on Monday afternoon. No tsunami warning has been issued, but the tremors prompted residents to run out of their homes.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported that a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit the region at 12:57 p.m., followed by a 5.5-magnitude aftershock seven minutes later.

The tremors were centered some 30 to 40 kilometers southwest of South Nias regency, the report went on.

The head of the Nias chapter of the BMKG, Djati Cipto Kuncoro, told residents not to panic, and they were encouraged to implement earthquake mitigation measures following the tremors. No tsunami warning has been released by the authorities so far.

On Sunday, another strong earthquake, 5.8 in magnitude, also hit the region at around 10 a.m.

BMKG earthquake and tsunami division head Rahmat Triyono explained separately that the epicenter of the quakes was a subduction zone that marks the collision between the Indo-Australian and Eurasian tectonic plates. It was one of the most active earthquake-source faults in the country, as reported by Antara news agency. (van)