Strengthening the Fulfillment of Children and Young People's Rights During Crisis

World Humanitarian Day Celebration

Jakarta, 19 August 2022 — The global humanitarian crises currently engulfing the world, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, and inequality in education, often affect the marginalization of children and young people's rights, including in Indonesia. Therefore, the existing humanitarian actions must adapt to the situation and challenges of the new crisis by paying more attention to and strengthening justice for the fulfilment of rights for children and young people.

To encourage the fulfilment of children and young people's rights in times of crisis and to commemorate World Humanitarian Day, which falls on 19 August 2022, Yayasan Plan International Indonesia (Plan Indonesia) holds a campaign for this year's commemoration.

The campaign, which took place in August 2022, was held online and offline. The campaign started with discussions on "Global Panellists Youth for Education in Emergencies" (12 August), "International Youth Talk: Promoting Youth Voices on G20" (15 August), "GenderResponsive Education in Emergencies" Webinar (19 August), closed with the launch of the community-resilience building program, Urban Nexus Phase Two in Depok (23 August).

Dini Widiastuti, Executive Director of Plan Indonesia, Friday (19/08/2022), said this campaign focuses on the meaningful participation of young people in fulfilling the rights of children and young people, and supporting them to continue their education during emergencies. Especially amid the ongoing global 'mega-crisis' consisting of pandemics, climate crises, education crises for children and young people from marginalized families, to various other humanitarian concerns.

"Children and young people are always especially affected in every disaster. They need our support to continue living a dignified life and a meaningful education amid this crisis," said Dini.

The Plan Indonesia campaigns align with World Humanitarian Day 2022 theme, namely 'It Takes A Village: Alone, our achievements are limited, but together we have extraordinary strength'. The activities are carried out in collaboration with youth from various regions, activists and humanitarian organizations to strategic partners, such as the Depok City Government and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology.

"We hope that the community, government, humanitarian organizations, and all stakeholders can continue to fight together to fulfil the rights of children and young people, including in the education sector," Dini continued.

Plan Indonesia's World Humanitarian Day campaigns are also part of the organization's ongoing efforts to fulfil children's rights and equality for girls. In 2022, Plan Indonesia held a Girls Leadership Program on Climate Change 2022 involving 24 young women, supported by various climate activists and organizations and the Ministry of Forestry and Environment. In addition, Plan Indonesia has also distributed assistance by the Plan Indonesia emergency response team (ERT) to 55 flood-affected families in East Nusa Tenggara.

About Yayasan Plan International Indonesia (Plan Indonesia)

Plan International has worked in Indonesia since 1969 and has officially become Yayasan Plan International Indonesia (Plan Indonesia) in 2017. We work to fight for the fulfilment of children's rights and the equality of girls. Plan Indonesia implements its activities through four programs: Child Development and Protection, Adolescent Health and Agency, Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship, and Humanitarian and Emergency Response. We work in 7 provinces, including East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara, Central Sulawesi, North Sulawesi, DKI Jakarta, Central Java and West Java, with a target to empower 1 million girls. Furthermore, Plan Indonesia also sponsored 36 thousand girls and boys in East Nusa Tenggara. For further information: https://planinternational.or.id

