Statement by USAID Spokesperson Clayton M. McCleskey on Additional Humanitarian Assistance for People Affected by the Earthquake and Tsunami in Indonesia

Friday, October 5, 2018

Today, the United States announced an additional $3.6 million in humanitarian assistance to help people affected by the 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami that struck Central Sulawesi in the Republic of Indonesia on September 28, 2018. This funding brings the total U.S. humanitarian assistance for this response to $3.7 million.

As part of the response, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is airlifting 2,210 rolls of heavy-duty plastic sheeting from its emergency warehouses in Dubai and Malaysia, enough to provide for the emergency shelter needs of 110,500 people.

A team of disaster experts from USAID is on the ground in Indonesia to conduct damage - assessments and coordinate the U.S. humanitarian response with local authorities, the Government of Indonesia, and humanitarian organizations. USAID partners are already distributing emergency shelter kits, blankets, hygiene kits, solar-powered lamps, and other critical relief supplies, as well as finding safe spaces to help children cope with the disaster. USAID has also requested the unique capabilities of the Indo-Pacific Command of the U.S. Department of Defense, which has deployed three C-130 Hercules transport aircraft to support USAID's efforts to deliver aid to people in need.

The United States stands with the people of Indonesia during this challenging time, and will continue to provide assistance to help those affected by this devastating disaster.