Statement on Indonesia - Australia partners with Indonesia for COVID-19 response

Australia stands with our close partner and neighbour Indonesia as it responds to a significant surge in COVID-19 cases. Today I spoke with my friend and counterpart, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, and confirmed immediate health support to Indonesia, in its response. The package includes:

$12 million for oxygen-related and other medical equipment, including 1000 ventilators, up to 700 oxygen concentrators, more than 170 oxygen cylinders and a range of consumables and other medical supplies

Over 40,000 rapid-antigen test kits

2.5 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses in 2021.

Australian support will extend rapid testing capacity, maintain existing health services and assist with emergency medical facilities as Indonesia responds to growing case numbers. Further to Prime Minister Morrison’s announcement at the G7 Summit to provide at least 20 million COVID-19 vaccines for the Indo-Pacific region by mid-2022, 2.5 million of these vaccine doses will be shared with Indonesia to support its national vaccine roll-out.

The package builds on Australia’s strong support for Indonesia’s COVID-19 response to date. Since the beginning of the pandemic we have extended a $1.5 billion loan to support Indonesia’s COVID-19 response and economic resilience, reorientated our long-standing development partnership, and provided 100 non-invasive ventilators and other medical and laboratory equipment.

Through the $523 million Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Access and Health Security Initiative Australia is providing $101.9 million in support of Indonesia’s national vaccine roll-out. This includes funding for vaccine procurement through UNICEF ($77.1m), as well as delivery support through the World Bank, UNICEF and WHO, and the Australia Indonesia Health Security Partnership.

Our contribution of $130 million to the COVAX Advanced Market Commitment also supports the vaccine needs of Indonesia and other participating countries. In addition, Indonesia will benefit from Australia’s $100 million contribution to the Quad Vaccine Partnership which will support vaccine delivery across Southeast Asia.

