Statement Concerning Grand Bargain 2.0 (June 2021) Indonesian Development – Humanitarian Alliance

ID-HA9 appreciates and welcomes Grand Bargain 2.0 as an effort to balance the interests of various parties. We are encouraged by the progress being made in Indonesia, including the government’s adoption of the Cluster approach, civil society membership in the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), implementation of Cash and Voucher Assistance in several major crises, and consolidation of local, sub-national, and national forums and networks.

In reference to the results of the annual independent report of Grand Bargain 2021, ID-HA stands ready to participate in the subsequent rounds of deliberations to deepen the addressing of main issues related to quality funding and localization.

ID-HA submits its initial response to the proposal of the Facilitation Group on Grand Bargain 2.0. as follows:

Towards a Rebalanced Grand Bargain with the presence of the Global South governments. Grand Bargain 2.0 needs to prioritize the involvement, as Signatories, governments of Global South countries that are affected or at-risk of experiencing crises or disasters, either as aid recipients or as donors. Based on the principle of sovereignty, they determine the posture of the humanitarian response in their country including the role of local and international actors.

Independent National Reference Groups need to be established with the end goal of “local sovereignty” through a nationally based process to ensure local ownership, leadership and commitment. UN agencies, donor countries and international NGOs, as guests in the country concerned, could assist national actors determine for themselves a “national humanitarian grand design” which may include objectives, structures and mechanisms as well as a code of equal partnership in accordance with Grand Bargain 2.0 in the context of their country. Inseparably in it, are principles, coordination, and strengthening of national and local capacities to take on increasingly more significant roles.

Further elaboration of the roles and functions of Workstreams is needed as well as their working mechanisms with the Caucus and IASC Working Groups including the Cluster approach. In the next round of discussions, national groups need to be present to ensure strong links between global and national mechanisms to incorporate the downstream accountability. Workstream work needs to be directed to the local level, to achieve strengthening the role of affected or at-risk communities at all stages of humanitarian action which ideally leads to “citizen control” .

Nexus of humanitarian – climate change – development – peacekeeping must be explicitly stated with reference, at least, to the humanitarian funding framework and the SDGs. This is to assist national and local actors who, on a day-to-day basis, perform humanitarian activities not in a void, but in mainstreamed humanitarian actions with perspectives on climate change, disaster risk reduction, preparedness and response in sustainable development contexts.

Maintain funding commitment markers for local actors at least 25% of humanitarian funds, while maintaining and enhancing accountability and transparency, as well as the leveraging of local resources. The principles of Quid pro Quo need to be stated in measurable terms and be mutually agreed upon. Among these are the encouragement and investment in strengthening local coordination, pooling funds and the capacity of local actors including those whose primary mandate may not be humanitarian but are more likely to respond when a crisis occurs.