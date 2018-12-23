Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Indonesia, 23 December 2018
The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the loss of life, injuries and damages caused by the tsunami that struck the coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Saturday 22 December 2018.
The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Indonesia. He wishes speedy recovery to the injured.
The United Nations stands ready to support the ongoing Government-led rescue and relief efforts.