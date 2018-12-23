23 Dec 2018

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Indonesia, 23 December 2018

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 23 Dec 2018 View Original

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the loss of life, injuries and damages caused by the tsunami that struck the coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Saturday 22 December 2018.

The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Indonesia. He wishes speedy recovery to the injured.

The United Nations stands ready to support the ongoing Government-led rescue and relief efforts.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.