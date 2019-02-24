Social Affairs Ministry deploys counsellors to Papua after conflict

Jakarta / Sat, February 23, 2019 / 01:48 pm

Children in Jayawijaya regency, Papua, who have been traumatized after fleeing a recent armed conflict between the Indonesian Army and a rebel group in Nduga regency, are receiving social and psychological assistance from the central government, a senior official at the Social Affairs Ministry confirmed on Saturday.

Social Security and Protection Director General Harry Hikmat said that a psychology counseling team had arrived at the camp for the displaced people.

“Our team is already at the camp. We have also sent some supplies and logistics to the location,” he said, as quoted by state news agency Antara.

Harry said the ministry was currently providing counseling to 210 children at the Sinakma Church through recreational activities and sports.

He added that the counsellors were also listening to the local school teachers’ concerns and offering suggestions and recommendations, particularly in relation to the upcoming national exam.

An armed rebel group is believed to have been responsible for the killing of dozens of construction workers on Dec. 1, 2018, in Nduga regency, prompting the security authorities to launch a military crackdown to hunt down the suspected perpetrators. (das/swd)