Six fatalities identified from South Halmahera 7.3 quake

The South Halmahera Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has identified six people killed in the 7.3-magnitude earthquake that hit the region on Sunday.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Agus Wibowo said in a written statement that five of the identified victims died under collapsed buildings, namely Aspar Mukmat, 20, Aina Amin, 50, and Wiji Siang, 60, from Gane Timur Selatan subdistrict; Aisyah, 54, from Gane Barat Selatan subdistrict and Sagaf Girato, 50, from Joronga subdistrict.

Another victim, Saima, 90, died while she was being evacuated from Bacan Timur subdistrict.

The BNPB has deployed an Mi-8 chopper, Hercules aircraft and ships to distribute assistance to the victims in the affected areas.

The administration of South Halmahera in North Maluku has declared an emergency from July 15 to 21 following the quake, which was followed by at least 70 aftershocks, causing more than 2,000 to flee their homes. (ars)