18 Jul 2019

Six fatalities identified from South Halmahera 7.3 quake

Report
from The Jakarta Post
Published on 17 Jul 2019 View Original

The South Halmahera Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has identified six people killed in the 7.3-magnitude earthquake that hit the region on Sunday.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Agus Wibowo said in a written statement that five of the identified victims died under collapsed buildings, namely Aspar Mukmat, 20, Aina Amin, 50, and Wiji Siang, 60, from Gane Timur Selatan subdistrict; Aisyah, 54, from Gane Barat Selatan subdistrict and Sagaf Girato, 50, from Joronga subdistrict.

Another victim, Saima, 90, died while she was being evacuated from Bacan Timur subdistrict.

The BNPB has deployed an Mi-8 chopper, Hercules aircraft and ships to distribute assistance to the victims in the affected areas.

The administration of South Halmahera in North Maluku has declared an emergency from July 15 to 21 following the quake, which was followed by at least 70 aftershocks, causing more than 2,000 to flee their homes. (ars)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.