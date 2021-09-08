Situation Update: Response to COVID-19 in Indonesia (As of 8 September 2021)

As of 7 September 2021, the Indonesian Government has announced 4,140,634 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all 34 provinces of Indonesia, with 138,630 active cases, 137,156 deaths, and 3,864,848 people that have recovered. The government has also reported 127,465 suspected cases.

As of 4 September 2021, Indonesia has received around 220.4 million vaccines in the form of bulk and ready-to-use vaccines. This includes 43 million doses of vaccines that were received in August. For September, it is estimated that 60 million more doses will arrive.

Indonesia has set out a target to vaccinate 208.3 million people and has already administered the first dose to 32 out of 100 residents as of 5 September 2021.

The Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and non-governmental actors have accelerated the vaccination for people with disabilities in six provinces: Banten, West Java, Central Java, Yogyakarta, East Java, and Bali. Vaccines are provided through health care facilities and COVID-19 vaccination centers, targeting 225,000 people out of a total of 562,242 people with disabilities throughout Indonesia.

The Government continues to expand the use of the PeduliLindungi platform, which has been used in the transportation sector, shopping centers, sports facilities, tourism, and subsequently in industrial companies and industrial estates. As of 29 August, the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment recorded 13.6 million community members who were screened through the PeduliLindungi application.

The implementation of Restrictions Towards Community Activities (PPKM) will continue until 13 September 2021 in Java and Bali, and until 20 September 2021 in Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Nusa Tenggara, and Papua regions.

In line with the Instruction Letters of Minister of Home Affairs number 39 and 40 of 2021, 34 districts/municipalities are applying PPKM level 4 (i.e. the strictest measure), 311 districts/municipalities are applying PPKM level 3, and 160 others are applying PPKM level.

The PPKM measures are augmented with the functioning of the Command Post at the village level, as regulated with the Instruction Letter of Minister of Home Affairs number 41 of 2021. As of 3 September 2021, a total of 51,498 Command Posts have been established, or 69% of the total 74,961 villages, as reported by the Ministry of Home Affairs. There are 13 provinces that have reported the establishment of village-level Command Posts up to 100 percent, namely Aceh, West Sumatra, Riau, Jambi, South Sumatra, Lampung, Bangka Belitung, West Java, Yogyakarta, East Java, Bali, East Kalimantan and Gorontalo.

Schools in Jakarta has resumed face-to-face learning on 30 August 2021, which involves 610 schools. The face-to- face learning option is being undertaken with a maximum 50% capacity in regions that are categorized in PPKM level 3, in accordance with the Instruction of the Minister of Home Affairs. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology continues to provide Internet Data Quota assistance for September-November 2021 to early childhood education students (7GB), primary and secondary education students (10GB), teachers (12GB), as well as university students and lecturers (15 GB).

The Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture has commenced the Solidarity and Generosity Movement for Handling COVID-19, which was directed by the President in early August 2021. A series of preparatory meetings for this Movement were held with Ministries/Institutions, philanthropic institutions, and other non-governmental actors in August to establish a Steering Committee and an Implementing Team consisting of a secretariat and seven working groups.

The Ministry of Finance reported the completion of the National Economic Recovery Program (PEN) on 20 August 2021, reaching IDR 326.16 trillion or 43.8% of the total budget ceiling of IDR 744.75 trillion, through the 2021 State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN). The allocation and realization include the following main programs: