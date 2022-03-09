Situation Update: Response to COVID-19 in Indonesia (As of 8 March 2022)

As of 7 March 2022, and since the beginning of the pandemic, the Indonesian Government has announced 5,770,105 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all 34 provinces of Indonesia, with 448,273 active cases, 150,430 deaths, and 5,171,402 people that have recovered. The Government has also reported 17,272 suspected cases. As of 13 February 2022, the Ministry of Health noted that 1,090 COVID-19 patients died during the Omicron variant infections, of which 68% had not received the completed dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

With the arrival of 2.7 million doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine on 9 February 2022 to Indonesia, as part of the support of the Australian Government, Indonesia has received around 500 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, both in bulk form and ready-to-use vaccines, imported through direct purchases, donations from other countries and through the COVAX Facility.