Situation Update: Response to COVID-19 in Indonesia (As of 7 December 2020) [EN/ID]

As of 7 December, the Indonesian Government has announced 581,550 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all 34 provinces in Indonesia, with 17,867 confirmed deaths from the virus, and 479,202 people that have recovered from the illness. The government has also reported 72,986 suspected cases. The Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI) announced that as of 5 December, 342 medical personnel had died due to COVID-19, consisting of 192 doctors, 14 dentists and 136 nurses.

KawalCOVID19, a group of independent data analysts, revealed the differences in COVID-19 data between the National and regional governments. As of 1 December, confirmed cases recorded by the National Government were 543,975 people, while regional governments’ data as of 30 November recorded 562,215 confirmed cases. Likewise,

National Government figures for recovered people and number of deaths were inferior to those reported by the regional governments. Another citizen reporting organization, Lapor COVID-19, found that 135 districts and cities did not consistently update their COVID-19 data in their respective regions. These discrepancies in the data are acknowledged by the Task Force COVID-19 Response and the local governments, who are working to resolve them.

On 3 December, The Minister of Health communicated the six types of vaccines that have been determined for use in Indonesia, namely vaccines produced by Bio Farma, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna, Pfizer - BioNTech, and Sinovac Biotech. The use of the COVID-19 vaccine can only start following a distribution permit or an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM). The vaccines procurement will be carried out by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of State-owned Enterprises. A total of 1.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Sinovac arrived in Indonesia on 6 December and are stored at Bio Farma's facilities.

On 1 December, the Ministry of Education and Culture, together with the Task Force for the COVID-19 Response, published the Guidance on Health Protocol Behavior Change (i.e the 3M - washing hands with soap, wearing masks and maintaining distance) in 77 regional languages. It is expected that the guidance can help people better implement the health protocols. Before the launch, the translated languages were tested on linguists and community members in the regions.

Following the recent Government policy change to let local governments, school principals and parents decide on faceto-face learning in schools, on 30 November the commissioner of the Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI) announced that 83.68 percent of schools were not ready to convene face-to-face learning. The conclusion drawn was based on the results of KPAI’s supervision of 49 schools in 21 districts / cities in eight provinces (NTB, Bengkulu, East Java, Central Java, West Java, DI Yogyakarta, Banten, and DKI Jakarta) from June to November 2020. The Indonesian Pediatric Association (IDAI) predicted that the re-opening of face-to-face schools will increase the number of COVID19 cases and issued recommendations for schools and parents on the matter.

The Provincial Government of Jakarta has extended the Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) transition to new normal for two weeks until 21 December. On 5 December, the capacity for isolation beds in 98 referral hospitals for COVID-19 in Jakarta increased within the last two weeks from 73 percent to 79 percent (4,960 of the maximum capacity of 6,302 beds). Meanwhile, the capacity of Intensive Care Units (ICU) has reached 71 percent, (620 out of 874 beds).

Social restrictions in Bogor, Depok and Bekasi were also extended until 23 December, in Bandung until 18 December, and in Banten until 12 December.

Below are the main highlights of activities conducted by the National Clusters and MSRP priority areas’ work over the past two weeks:

Health:

 On 26 and 27 November, WHO supported the Ministry of Health (MoH) in a meeting to monitor the implementation of recommendations from the Intra-Action Review. The recommendations covered nine areas:

(i) command and coordination, (ii) RCCE, (ii) logistics and operational support, (iv) infection prevention and control, (v) case management, (vi) surveillance, (vii) laboratory, (viii) points of entry (PoE) and (ix) essential health services. Follow-up activities, challenges and constraints from each of the nine areas were highlighted in the meeting.

Psychosocial Support and Mental Health:

In early December, the Psychosocial Support and Mental Health Sub-cluster partners held: 1). Child Protection talk show: Positive Communication and Story-telling as a Psychosocial Support for Children when Accompanied by Parents in Learning from Home, 2) talk show: Assisting Autistic children during Pandemic, and 3). Emergency Pedagogy training and discussion.

WASH:

WHO and MoH conducted a training of trainers (ToT) on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene for Health Facility Improvement Tools (WASH FIT) on 9, 17, 19, 24 and 26 November, in which around 30 people participated.

WHO trained participants on using the tool to identify the needs, gaps and challenges related to WASH in healthcare facilities. WHO also presented on how to integrate climate change preparedness and resilience, gender equality and social inclusion into WASH infrastructure. At the end of the ToT, participants conducted a virtual assessment of a community health centre (puskesmas) using WASH FIT, developed an improvement plan and a road map for actions to strengthen WASH in their 2021 programmes.

There are now 310 non-government institutions with over 4,480 activities recorded in the 3W – “who does what where” – tool to date. The most active areas include health, education and WASH, while the geographical areas with the greatest number of activities are in DKI Jakarta, East Nusa Tenggara, Central Java and West Java. The sharing of data and information can be done by any organization in any of the following three formats: Kobo Toolbox, Google form or MS Excel, through the following links:

KoBo Toolbox: https://bit.ly/BersatuLawanCovid19 (Indonesian) https://bit.ly/BersatuLawanCovid19_EN (English)

Google form: https://bit.ly/BersatuLawanCovid19_GoogleForm (Indonesian) https://bit.ly/COVID-19_Googleform_EN (google form - English)

MS Excel: https://bit.ly/3W_COVID19_Excel For further information on the 3W, please contact Rifkianto Aribowo at rifkianto.aribowo@un.org.