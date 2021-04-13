Situation Update: Response to COVID-19 in Indonesia (As of 5 April 2021)

As of 5 April 2021, the Indonesian Government has announced 1,537,967 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all 34 provinces of Indonesia, with 114,475 active cases, 41,815 deaths, and 1,381,677 people that have recovered from the illness. The government has also reported 61,133 suspected cases.

On 17 March 2021, the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency of Indonesia (BPOM) has approved the COVID-19 drug Avifavir for emergency use on coronavirus patients. The Agency mentioned that the drug's efficacy has shown to be more than 80 percent, and that the drug can be safely used by all age groups.

With the arrivals of 1.1 million units of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX facility on 8 March, and 16 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech on 25 March, Indonesia has received a total of 53.5 million vaccines cumulatively so far. As of 31 March, the Task Force for the COVID-19 Response recorded that more than eight million citizens have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 3.7 million citizens have received the second dose. The Government indicated that the vaccination target of more than 1.4 million health workers has been fully achieved, while progress towards the target of 21.5 million elderly people and 16.9 million public servants (including educators and education personnel, state officials, government officials, religious leaders, market traders, parliament members, athletes, transportation personnel, tourism actors, as well as journalists and media workers) is ongoing.

The monitoring of results of the COVID-19 vaccination program shows a decrease in the number of confirmed cases and infected health workers. In addition, bed occupancy ratios in isolation and ICU rooms for COVID-19 patients have also decreased.

The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) issued a statement through an MUI Fatwa Number 13 of 2021 concerning the Law of Covid-19 Vaccination while Fasting, that COVID-19 vaccination for Muslims who are fasting by means of intramuscular injection is permissible as long as it does not cause harm (dharar).

In anticipation of a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases due to the increased mobility during the long holiday, the Government has decided to ban Eid homecoming activities in 2021, which will take effect from 6 to 17 May 2021.

The Task Force on the COVID-19 Response issued Circular Note Number 12 of 2021 concerning Domestic Travel During the COVID-19 Pandemic, which is applied starting 1 April 2021 and replaced the Circular Note Number 7 of 2021. Task Force Representatives explaining the following three changes in the new regulation:

Changes in the validity period for the PCR swab test from and to Bali Island, which was originally 3x24 hours and now 2x24 hours.

Additional pre-requisite test option by using GeNose 19 at points of departure, including airports, seaports, train stations, terminals and rest areas. o Special rules on rapid antigen or GeNose for sea travel has become mandatory.

The Limitations on the Conduct of Public Activities (PPKM) at micro-scale have been implemented since 9 February and will continue at least until 5 April 2021. By analyzing the percentage of active cases, recovery rate, percentage of deaths, and bed occupancy rates, which are improving along the micro-scale PPKM measures, the Government plans to add other provinces that will implement it, in addition to all provinces in Java, Bali and the recently included Provinces of South Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, East Nusa Tenggara, and West Nusa Tenggara. The microscale PPKM policy remains the same as the previous phase, except for education and cultural arts activities.

Educational activities can be carried out physically and gradually, especially for higher education with a pilot project of ocal governments and following health protocols. Cultural arts activities are permitted with a maximum capacity of 25 percent, also following health protocols.

Social assistance in 2021 in the form of Non-Cash Food Assistance (BPNT) has reached 17.5 million people from the target of 18.8 million families, through the Ministry of Social Affairs. In addition, the Ministry of Social Affairs also manages the Family Hope Program (PKH) with 10 million families, as well as Cash Subsidy Assistance (BST) with a target of 10 million families. Social assistance recipients are derived from the Population and Civil Registration (Dukcapil) database of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Ministry of Education and Culture continues providing internet data quotas from March to May 2021, amounting from 7 gigabytes to 15 gigabytes per month, for students, teachers, students and lecturers. Should there be changes or additions to cellphone number data, the schools can update the SPTJM form through https://vervalponsel.data.kemdikbud.go.id/ or https://pddikti.kemdikbud.go.id/.