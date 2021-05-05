Situation Update: Response to COVID-19 in Indonesia (As of 4 May 2021)

As of 4 May 2021, the Indonesian Government has announced 1,686,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all 34 provinces of Indonesia, with 99,087 active cases, 46,137 deaths, and 1,541,149 people that have recovered from the illness. The government has also reported 77,804 suspected cases.

With the arrival of its second shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine containing 3.8 million doses on 26 April, Indonesia has received a total of 4.9 million doses of the vaccine. Subsequent shipments under the terms of the COVAX facility will depend on a number of global factors. On the occasion, the Minister of Foreign Affairs has reiterated the call for narrowing vaccine disparities among countries. On 30 April, Indonesia also received six million doses in bulk of the Sinovac Biotech vaccine, and 482,400 vial doses from the Sinopharm China National Pharmaceutical Group, obtained through purchasing agreements. Overall, the country has received 65.5 million doses of the Sinovac bulk vaccine and 8,448,000 dose vials combined from Sinovac, Sinopharm, and the AstraZeneca's COVAX Facility.

As a short-term target of the Ministry of Health, 40 million people who have been categorized as Phase II (namely the elderly and public servants) will be vaccinated by the end of June 2021. The President has set a target of 70 million people vaccinated by July 2021, which was conveyed during the coordination meeting of heads of region on 14 April. The Ministry of Health has also launched a public COVID-19 vaccination dashboard https://vaksin.kemkes.go.id that provides data related to the COVID-19 vaccination at the district level. At the beginning of May, the vaccination progress is as follow:

Relative to its population, Indonesia has administered 6.8 vaccine doses per 100 people.

The National Task Force for the COVID-19 Response regularly monitors the compliance with health protocols. In their last report on April 25, it was noted that 86.5% of people observed wore masks, while 13.5% did not wear masks. Public locations where people do not comply with wearing masks are restaurants, shops, sports venues, tourist attractions and public roads. A total of 84.8% of people keep their distance and avoid crowds, while 15.2% do not. The results of the health protocol compliance monitoring report can be accessed at https://covid19.go.id.

In 2021 the Productive Assistance for Micro Enterprises (BPUM - Bantuan Produktif untuk Usaha Mikro) programme will target 12.8 million of them, with a total budget of IDR 15.36 trillion. The BPUM is provided in cash amounting IDR. 1.2 million for micro enterprises that meet certain criteria. As of 1 May, 6.6 million micro enterprises have received assistance totaling IDR. 7.9 trillion, having gone through the validation of data that is managed by the Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises.

The Limitations on the Conduct of Public Activities (PPKM) at micro-scale has been extended for 14 days, from 4 to 17 May and expanded to 30 out of 34 provinces (not implemented in West Sulawesi, Gorontalo, Maluku and North Maluku). The decision was made on 3 May through a coordination meeting between the President and related ministers and heads of agencies. The seventh extension is described in detail in the Instruction of the Minister of Home Affairs Number 10 of 2021.