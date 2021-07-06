Situation Update: Response to COVID-19 in Indonesia (As of 4 June 2021) [EN/ID]

As of 4 July 2021, the Indonesian Government has announced 2,284,084 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all 34 provinces of Indonesia, with 295,228 active cases, 60,582 deaths, and 1,928,274 people that have recovered from the illness. The government has also reported 135,120 suspected cases.

The currently ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia appears to be driven by the Delta variant of concern, which is more rapidly transmitted, can cause re-infection and deaths of patients in all age groups, as indicated by WHO and the Ministry of Health. Hospitals are struggling to cope with the steep increase in the number of cases in a very short time, despite the efforts to install additional facilities such as emergency tents in the hospitals, as well as additional isolation facilities. The media, including Kompas and Antaranews, has reported a number of deaths before patients were able to receive treatment, sometimes due to the disruption of oxygen supply to hospitals, and sometimes when patients were self-isolating.

On 29 June, the Ministry of Industry indicated that the country’s average utility of the oxygen gas industry is about 700 million kg/year, while its total production capacity is 866 million kg/year. Currently, the production and distribution of oxygen gas has been prioritized for medical needs, rather than industrial purposes. Around 70-80 percent of hospitals in Java have Oxygen Regasification Installation facilities. Meanwhile, there are around 1.5-1.8 million oxygen cylinders in Indonesia, and 104 tube industries with KBLI 25120 (industries of tanks, water reservoirs and metal containers) capable of producing oxygen cylinders; these are recorded in the National Industrial Information System (SIINas).1 Despite this sufficient production capacity, the major challenge with oxygen availability relates to supply chain management to hospitals.

As part of the efforts to speed up the response to this new wave of the virus, the Government of Indonesia is furthering efforts to vaccinate people