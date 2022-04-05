Situation Update: Response to COVID-19 in Indonesia (As of 4 April 2022)

As of 3 April 2022, and since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian Government has announced 6,019,981 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all 34 provinces of Indonesia, with 95,990 active cases, 155,288 deaths, and 5,768,703 people that have recovered. The Government has also reported 3,360 suspected cases. The Executive Board of the Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI: Ikatan Dokter Indonesia) noted that 751 doctors have passed away since the beginning of the pandemic in Indonesia until 13 March 2022, with details of 397 general practitioners, 346 specialist doctors, and 8 resident doctors.

With the arrival of 3.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine on 3 April 2022 to Indonesia, as part of the support of the US Government, Indonesia has received around 504 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, both in bulk form and ready-to-use vaccines, imported through direct purchases, donations from other countries and through the COVAX Facility