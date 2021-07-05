Situation Update: Response to COVID-19 in Indonesia (As of 3 June 2021) [EN/ID]

As of 3 June 2021, the Indonesian Government has announced 1,837,126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all 34 provinces of Indonesia, with 94,438 active cases, 51,095 deaths, and 1,691,593 people that have recovered from the illness. The government has also reported 70,185 suspected cases.

On 31 May, the Ministry of Health announced that withing the target of 181.5 million people who need to be vaccinated. Indonesia has received about 20 percent of the required vaccines.

Relative to its population, Indonesia has administered 9 vaccine doses per 100 people. The priority group for COVID19 vaccine recipients is that of health workers, and the second priority has been given to elderly and public workers. Vaccination for vulnerable groups aged 18 years and over started in Jakarta on 5 May 2021.

Coordinated between the Ministry of State-owned Enterprises, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (KADIN), the Ministry of Health and Bio-Farma, the private-scheme Gotong-Royong Vaccination program started on 18 May. The Program currently uses vaccines from the pharmaceutical Sinopharm while another vaccine from CanSino Biologics is expected to arrive in the second half of 2021. On 10 May, the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs stated that the maximum price for each vaccine under the scheme is set at IDR 500,000 (approx. US$ 35) per dosage.

Bio-Farma is negotiating with the pharmaceutical company Sinovac to increase the import quota for COVID-19 vaccine raw materials by 120 million doses. The amount is on top of the ongoing cooperation agreement for importing 140 million dosages of the COVID-19 vaccine in bulk.

Regarding the school re-opening that will start in July 2021, the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology reported on 31 May that the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 28 percent of teachers and education personnel nationally. Vaccination achievements for teachers and education personnel in each province vary widely; with the provinces of DKI Jakarta and Yogyakarta having reached more than 75 percent, and the provinces of North Maluku and Aceh only reaching about 3 percent.