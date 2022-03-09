Situation Update: Response to COVID-19 in Indonesia (As of 3 February 2022)

As of 2 February 2022, and since the beginning of the pandemic, the Indonesian Government has announced 4,387,286 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all 34 provinces of Indonesia, with 94,109 active cases, 144,373 deaths, and 4,148,804 people that have recovered. The Government has also reported 12,482 suspected cases.

On 26 January, the Minister of Health has reported of three adults who passed away after contracting the Omicron variant of COVID-19. One of those three had not received the COVID-19 vaccine, and all of them had comorbidities.

On 31 January, the Minister of Health announced that the wave of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Indonesia is estimated to peak at the end of February 2022. He also indicated that Omicron can infect double or triple the number of total cases reached during the peak of the Delta variant wave, which reached 57,000 cases per day. Therefore, the Government has increased preparations, among others by ensuring access to medicines through pharmacies, health facilities or telemedicine applications for COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at home. In addition, the Government has prepared more than 20 million doses of Favipiravir or Avigan and Molnupiravir. Self-isolation telemedicine services for confirmed COVID-19 patients with the Omicron variant can be accessed via https://isoman.kemkes.go.id/, in collaborations with 17 telemedicine platforms (Aido Health, Alodokter, GetWell, Good Doctor, Halodoc, Homecare24, KlikDokter, KlinikGo, Lekasehat, LinkSehat, Mdoc, Milvik Dokter, ProSehat, SehatQ, Trustmedis, Vascular Indonesia, dan YesDok). The eligible self-isolated patients are provided with free of charge medicine and vitamins, which consist of:

Package A for asymptomatic patients, consisting 10 tablets of multivitamin C, B, E, and Zinc; and Package B for patients with mild symptoms, consisting 10 tablets of multivitamin C, B, E, and Zinc, 200 mg of Favipiravir 40 capsules, or Molnupiravir 200 mg – 40 tabs and 500 mg of paracetamol tablets (if needed).

The Ministry of Health has also informed that, currently, the main priority target of COVID-19 vaccination efforts is people who have not been vaccinated, especially the elderly and children, taking into account that 60% of those who passed away had not been completely or fully vaccinated, and 63% of moderate and severe cases are only partially or not fully vaccinated, including children.

During January 2022, Indonesia received 27.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (ie 12.8 million doses of AstraZeneca, 11 million doses of Sinovac, and 3.5 million doses of Pfizer), which were received either through direct purchases, support from the Government of Japan, and assistance through the COVAX Facility with the support of the Governments of Italy, the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden. By the end of January 2022, some 497.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been received in total, both in bulk form and ready-to-use vaccines. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Indonesia had received more than 89.4 million doses of the vaccine through the COVAX Facility.