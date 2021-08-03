Situation Update: Response to COVID-19 in Indonesia (As of 3 August 2021) [EN/ID]

As of 3 August 2021, the Indonesian Government has announced 3,496,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all 34 provinces of Indonesia, with 524,142 active cases, 98,889 deaths, and 2,873,669 people that have recovered from the illness. The government has also reported 130,628 suspected cases.

A citizen reporting platform LaporCovid-19 on 22 July 2021 announced 2,313 COVID-19 patients who passed away while undergoing self-isolation in the period between 1 June and 21 July, including around 1,100 people who lived in Jakarta. Self-isolation has been carried out for asymptomatic patients or ones with mild symptoms, but seemingly some patients have had to self-isolate due to the shortage of available hospital beds. On 19 July, the Jakarta Provincial Government announced that around 1,900 people were waiting for admission to various hospitals in Jakarta.

To increase tracing of COVID infections, the National Task Force for COVID-19 Response deployed an additional 17,000 contact tracers throughout Indonesia at the start of August 2021. They have been equipped with the SILACAK application https://silacak.kemkes.go.id/dhis-web-commons/security/login.action to carry out their tasks. The Government has also expanded the use of the PeduliLindung https://pedulilindungi.id/ application for digital tracing. This smartphone application has been utilized by 15.3 million users in Indonesia and will be integrated with COVID-19 test results and vaccination data.

As of 2 August 2021, Indonesia has received 178.3 million vaccines in the form of bulk and ready-to-use vaccines, including 19.7 million vaccines through COVAX facility, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In August, a further 45 million doses will arrive, consisting of Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Up until the end of 2021, the Government has secured 440 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Indonesia targets COVID-19 vaccination for 208.3 million people and has administered the first dose of vaccines to 23 out of 100 citizens until 2 August 2021.