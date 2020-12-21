Situation Update: Response to COVID-19 in Indonesia (As of 21 December 2020) [EN/ID]

As of 20 December, the Indonesian Government has announced 664,930 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all 34 provinces in Indonesia, with 19,880 confirmed deaths from the virus, and 541,811 people that have recovered from the illness. The government has also reported 66,702 suspected cases.

On 16 December, the Indonesian President announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of charge for all citizens. As recommended by ITAGI (Indonesian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization) and SAGE (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization), the Ministry of Health will prioritize health workers and people working in health service facilities to be vaccinated, especially in Java and Bali due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in these two islands.

The Government is preparing medical personnel for the vaccination program. The COVID-19 Response Task Force is training 23,000 vaccinators who will be assisted by 440,000 medical personnel. As of 5 December, the Ministry of Health reported that trainings for vaccinators had been provided to more than 12,000 people in 21 provinces, and nearly 30,000 vaccinators in 34 provinces have participated in the preparatory workshops.

The Task Force for the COVID-19 Response and the National Economic Recovery (PC-PEN) reported that as of 14 December it has dispensed IDR 481,6 trillion out of IDR 695.2 trillion (69.3 percent). The expenditures include those dedicated to social protection at IDR 217.16 trillion, support to micro-, small-, and medium-scale enterprises at IDR 106.25 trillion, support for ministries, institutions and local governments program at IDR 55.6 trillion, and funds for corporate financing at IDR 8.15 trillion. The Minister of Finance confirmed that the Government would continue various economic recovery programs in 2021, including through the allocation of IDR 550 trillion for education,

IDR196 trillion for health, IDR 400 trillion for social assistance, and IDR 430 trillion for infrastructure.

The Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) calculated that Indonesia's Human Development Index (HDI) slightly increased by 0.02 percent from 71.92 in 2019 to 71.94 in 2020. The Index does not increase significantly, among others, because the average per capita income has fallen by 2.53 percent; from IDR 11.3 million in 2019 to IDR.

11.01 million in 2020. The decline in per capita income is due to the current pandemic. The Head of BPS said that the HDI usually increases between 0.5 and 0.6 points annually.

The Pre-Employment Card Program has benefited 5.6 million recipients across Indonesia, which were covered through eleven batches from April to November 2020. An evaluation survey that was conducted by the Implementing Management of the Program and in which more than 4 million recipients participated found that 62% of recipients had never received training or courses of any kind. As many as 95 percent of respondents said that they used the incentive funds to purchase food, 75 percent for electricity needs, and 71 percent for additional business capital. The Government plans to continue this Program in 2021.

The Provincial Government of Jakarta has extended the Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) transition to the new normal until 3 January 2021. On 5 December, the capacity for isolation beds in 98 referral hospitals for COVID-19 in Jakarta increased within the last two weeks from 73 percent to 79 percent (4,960 of the maximum capacity of 6,302 beds). Meanwhile, the capacity of Intensive Care Units (ICU) has reached 71 percent, (620 out of 874 beds). Social restrictions in Bogor, Depok and Bekasi were also extended until 23 December, in Bandung until 18 December, and in Banten until 12 December.