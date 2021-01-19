Situation Update: Response to COVID-19 in Indonesia (As of 18 January 2021) [EN/ID]

As of 18 January, the Indonesian Government has announced 917,015 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all 34 provinces in Indonesia, with 144,798 active cases, 26,282 deaths, and 745,935 people that have recovered from the illness. The government has also reported 77,579 suspected cases.

The number of confirmed daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia reached a new high during four consecutive days on 13-16 January since the first positive coronavirus case was announced by the Government in early March 2020. Total daily numbers were 11,278 confirmed cases on 13 January, 11,557 cases on 14 January, 12,818 cases on 15 January, and 14,224 cases on 16 January.

The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has declared the COVID-19 Vaccine by Sinovac as halal. The declaration was stipulated in a fatwa that was issued on 8 January. On 11 January, the Food and Drug Administration (BPOM) issued the emergency use authorization for the vaccine. Following these two decisions, the COVID-19 vaccination program in Indonesia began on 13 January, with the President of the Republic of Indonesia being first to be vaccinated.

To control the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19, the Government has imposed restrictions on community activities from January 11 to 25. The restrictions are carried out for areas in Java and Bali that meet predetermined parameters, namely rates of deaths, recovered cases, active cases and hospitals occupancy. The regions are determined by the governors in seven provinces:

DKI Jakarta: 6 Administrative District / Cities, namely the Cities of Central Jakarta, West Jakarta, North Jakarta, South Jakarta, East Jakarta, and Thousand Islands District, through Governor Regulation No. 3 of 2021 and Governor Decree No. 19 of 2021. Banten: 3 district and cities, namely Cities of Tangerang and South Tangerang, and Tangerang District, through Governor Instruction No. 1 of 2021. West Java: 20 districts and cities, namely the districts of Sukabumi, Sumedang, Cirebon, Garut, Karawang, Kuningan, Ciamis, Bandung, West Bandung, Majalengka, Bekasi, Subang, Bogor, and the Cities of Depok, Tasikmalaya, Banjar, Bandung, Bogor , Bekasi, and Cimahi, through Governor Decree No 443 / Kep.10, 443 / Kep.11 and SE-72 of 2021. Central Java: 23 districts and cities, namely Cities of Semarang City, Salatiga, Surakarta, and Magelang, as well as Districts of Semarang, Kendal, Demak, Grobogan, Sukoharjo, Boyolali, Karanganyar, Sragen, Klaten, Wonogiri, Banyumas, Purbalingga, Cilacap, Banjarnegara, Kebumen, Kudus, Pati, Rembang, and Brebes, through Governor Circular No. 443.5 / 0000429 Year 2021. DI Yogyakarta: 5 districts and cities namely Yogyakarta City, Kab. Bantul, Kab. Gunung Kidul, Kab. Sleman, and Kab. Kulon Progo Governor Instruction No 1 / INSTR / 2021 Year 2021. East Java: 11 districts and cities, namely the Cities of Surabaya, Malang, Batu, and Madiun as well as Districts of Sidoarjo, Gresik, Malang, Madiun, Lamongan, Ngawi, and Blitar, through the Governor's Decree No. 188/7 / KPTS / 013/2021 of 2021. Bali: 5 districts and city, namely Denpasar City, and Districts of Badung, Gianyar, Klungkung, and Tabanan, through Governor Circular Letter No 01/2021.

The activities that are regulated include: 1) 75% work from home for offices; 2) fully online teaching and learning; 3) the essential sector operates at 100%; 4) shopping centers and malls operating until 19.00; 5) restaurants with a capacity of 25%, or take home; 6) Construction can operate 100%; 7) worship with a capacity of 50%; 8) public facilities are closed, social and cultural activities are stopped; 9) public transportation services with adjustable capacity and operating hours.

The Government has extended the temporary closure of the entry of foreign nationals to Indonesia until 25 January. The extension is stipulated in the Circular of the National Task Force for Handling COVID-19 Number 2 of 2021 concerning the International Travel Health Protocol during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

With the occurrences of natural disasters in various part of the country, the Head of the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) who also serves as the Chair of the COVID-19 Task Force, highlighted the importance of stringent health protocols for people affected by disasters and those living in displacement sites. Assistance provided to the survivors of the recently-hit earthquake in West Sulawesi includes rapid antigen services for testing and tracing the transmission of COVID-19 in IDP sites.