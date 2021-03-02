Situation Update: Response to COVID-19 in Indonesia (As of 1 March 2021) [EN/ID]

As of 28 February 2021, the Indonesian Government has announced 1,334,634 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all 34 provinces in Indonesia, with 155,765 active cases, 36,166 deaths, and 1,142,703 people that have recovered from the illness. The government has also reported 71,668 suspected cases.

Recently, the bed occupancy rate (the number of filled beds and patients in Covid-19 referral hospitals) has decreased at the national level. There is no hospital occupancy rate that is above 70 percent, with the highest rate in Banten Province at 65 percent. as of 22 February 2021. Similarly, the occupancy rate of ICUs in COVID-19 referral hospitals in seven provinces of Java and Bali Islands has also decreased, with an average below 70 percent. This data shows an improvement in the situation, compared to that of January 2021.

Following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred in West Sulawesi Province on 15 January 2021, the provincial COVID-19 Task Force reported significant increases of the number of COVID-19 infections in the province; on 6 January 2,020 COVID-19 confirmed cases were detected, and the number skyrocketed to 5,042 confirmed infected people on 19 February. Earthquake survivors, community and humanitarian responders have been requested to strictly apply the health protocols of wearing masks, washing hands frequently and maintaining social distance.

On 18 February, the Head of the COVID-19 Response and National Economic Recovery team (PCPEN) announced that Indonesia has secured more than 420 million doses of the vaccine for 180 million people; for 2021 the total amounts to 340.5 million vaccines (consisting of 125.5 million of the Sinovac vaccine, 52 million of Novavax, 54 million Covax / Gavi, 59 million of AstraZeneca, and 50 million doses of Pfizer); in 2022 totals will amount to 86.3 million vaccines (Novavax 22 million, Covax / Gavi 24 million, AstraZeneca 23.8 million, and Pfizer 16.5 million doses).

Vaccinations for medical workers are ongoing, and the implementation of the second phase of vaccination targeting 21.5 million elderly people and workforce in selected sectors started in mid-February 2020. As of 26 February, about 2.6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Indonesia. As many as 1.6 million citizens have received the vaccine, with around one million of them having received the second shot of the vaccine that is coproduced by the state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma and Sinovac Biotech.

The private vaccination scheme (Gotong Royong or Mandiri) will run alongside with the national programme, following the Regulation by the Minister of Health, Number 10 of 2021 concerning the Implementation of Vaccinations in the Context of the COVID-19 Pandemic, stipulated on 24 February 2021. The private scheme will target employees, family members and other related individuals. Currently, more than 8,000 companies have signed up for the private scheme, with procurement to be done through PT Bio Farma and PT Kimia Farma.

After evaluating the Restrictions on the Conduct of Public Activities (PPKM) in Java and Bali, which began on 11 January 2021, the Government implemented a micro-scale PPKM that started on 9 February 2021 and is based on the Minister of Home Affairs Instruction Number 3 of 2021. In micro-scale PPKM, there are provisions for the establishment of a Command Post for the COVID-19 response at the village level, which is tasked to manage the following zoning at the neighborhood (RT - Rukun Tetangga) level:

Green zone: no cases of corona virus transmission in one RT area.

Yellow zone: there are 1-5 houses that have confirmed positive for Covid-19 in one RT during the last seven days.

Orange zone: there are 6-10 houses with positive confirmed cases in one RT during the last seven days.

Red zone: there are more than ten houses with positive confirmed cases in one RT during the last seven days.

In this red zone, a ban on crowds of more than three people and out-and-out activities starting at 8:00 p.m. and the closure of public facilities such as places of worship, children's playgrounds and other public facilities are implemented.

The Micro-scale PPKM also adjusts operating hours of restaurants and shopping centers to 21:00 hours, and a maximum of 50 percent work from office. The micro-scale PPKM will last until 8 March 2021, with a possible extension.

Programs on the COVID-19 response and national economic recovery in 2021 continue, with an adjusted Government budget of IDR. 699.4 trillion. The budget includes four aspects: