Situation Update: Response to COVID-19 in Indonesia (As of 1 February 2021) [EN/ID]

As of 1 February, the Indonesian Government has announced 1,089,308 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all 34 provinces in Indonesia, with 175,349 active cases, 30,277 deaths, and 883,682 people that have recovered from the illness. The government has also reported 73,625 suspected cases.

The daily positivity rate of COVID-19 cases as of 31 January is 36.1 percent, while the cumulative positivity rate reached 17.5 percent. These figures far exceed the threshold of 5 percent that is set by the World Health Organization.

On 18 January, the Vice President launched the National Convalescent Plasma Donor Movement, as an effort to increase the recovery rate and reduce the mortality rate in COVID-19 patients with severe and critical conditions. The Indonesian Red Cross has prepared the infrastructure and facilities to manage these plasma donations in 31 Blood Donor Units across Indonesia.

Through the multilateral cooperation scheme of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) COVAX Facility, Indonesia will receive an initial allocation between 13.7 million and 23.1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Referring to the letter from GAVI signed on 29 January, the delivery in the first quarter of 2021 will be of around 25-35 percent and during the second quarter of 65-75 percent of the allocation.

Programs on the COVID-19 response and national economic recovery in 2021 continue, with a total Government budget of IDR. 553.09 trillion. The budget includes four aspects:

Health: IDR. 104.7 trillion,

Social protection: IDR. 150.96 trillion,

Priority programs of ministries, agency and local governments: IDR. 141.36 trillion, and

Financial support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and cooperatives: IDR. 156.06 trillion.

The Government has extended the travel ban for all foreign visitors into Indonesia with a few exceptions, such as diplomats, to 9 February. The regulation was initially issued in response to the new variant of COVID-19 that appeared in the United Kingdom. The extension is issued to complement the measures to reduce mobility in order to curb the spread of the corona virus within the country.

Restrictions on the conduct of public activities (PPKM) were implemented in the islands of Java and Bali between 11 and 25 January. Despite its inconsistent implementation, the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Instruction No. 2 of 2021, has extended the movement restriction policy until 8 February. The major aspects of the regulation include: 1) 75% work from home for offices; 2) fully online teaching and learning; 3) the essential sector operates at 100%; 4) shopping centers and malls operating until 19.00; 5) restaurants to operate with a capacity of 25%, or take-out services; 6) The construction sector can operate at 100%; 7) centers of worship to operate with a capacity of 50%; 8) public facilities are closed, social and cultural activities are stopped; 9) public transportation services to work with adjustable capacity and within certain operating hours.