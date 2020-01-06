Situation Update No. 2 - Massive Floods in Greater Jakarta Area, Indonesia - 06 January 2020

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. Due to the monsoon season and heavy rainfall since 31 December 2019, the Greater Jakarta area was affected by massive floods and localised landslides reported. As of 6 January 2020, a total of 293 sub-districts in 74 districts of 3 provinces, i.e. Jakarta, West Java, and Banten, are flooded as from 1 January 2020.

b. Today (6 January 2020), the Emergency Operations Centre (PUSDALOPS) of National Disaster Management Authority of Indonesia (BNPB) held a floods response coordination meeting at BNPB Headquarters, led by the Chief of PUSDALOPS BNPB. The meeting was attended by the representatives of various ministries, governmental and non-governmental agencies.

c. BNPB has been leading national coordination with other national agencies to support the local disaster management authority (BPBD). BNPB has mobilised support to the affected people by dispatching relief items, deploying personnel, disseminating information, and establishing evacuation centres.

d. As the situation improves, the number of displaced people in the three affected provinces are generally decreased over time.

e. In-country ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ASEAN-ERAT) Indonesia is mobilised to reinforce BNPB in providing technical assistance in the management of evacuation site and provision of minimum services at the Jati Asih evacuation site of BNPB.

f. The AHA Centre has issued Flash and Situation Updates for this event, which available here (Flash Update No.1, Flash Update No.2, Flash Update No.3, Situation Update No.1).