06 Jan 2020

Situation Update No. 2 - Massive Floods in Greater Jakarta Area, Indonesia - 06 January 2020

Report
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 06 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.7 MB)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. Due to the monsoon season and heavy rainfall since 31 December 2019, the Greater Jakarta area was affected by massive floods and localised landslides reported. As of 6 January 2020, a total of 293 sub-districts in 74 districts of 3 provinces, i.e. Jakarta, West Java, and Banten, are flooded as from 1 January 2020.

b. Today (6 January 2020), the Emergency Operations Centre (PUSDALOPS) of National Disaster Management Authority of Indonesia (BNPB) held a floods response coordination meeting at BNPB Headquarters, led by the Chief of PUSDALOPS BNPB. The meeting was attended by the representatives of various ministries, governmental and non-governmental agencies.

c. BNPB has been leading national coordination with other national agencies to support the local disaster management authority (BPBD). BNPB has mobilised support to the affected people by dispatching relief items, deploying personnel, disseminating information, and establishing evacuation centres.

d. As the situation improves, the number of displaced people in the three affected provinces are generally decreased over time.

e. In-country ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ASEAN-ERAT) Indonesia is mobilised to reinforce BNPB in providing technical assistance in the management of evacuation site and provision of minimum services at the Jati Asih evacuation site of BNPB.

f. The AHA Centre has issued Flash and Situation Updates for this event, which available here (Flash Update No.1, Flash Update No.2, Flash Update No.3, Situation Update No.1).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.