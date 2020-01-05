Situation Update No. 1 - Massive Floods in Greater Jakarta Area, Indonesia - 05 January 2020

Highlights

a. Due to the monsoon season and heavy rainfall since 31 December 2019, the Greater Jakarta area was affected by massive floods and landslides reported. As of 4 January 2020, a total of 308 sub-districts in 103 districts of 3 provinces, i.e. Jakarta, West Java, and Banten, are flooded since 1 January 2020. The AHA Centre has issued Flash Updates on the situation, which available here (Flash Update No.1, Flash Update No.2. Flash Update No.3).

b. The National Disaster Management Authority of Indonesia (BNPB) has been leading national coordination with other national agencies to support the local disaster management authority (BPBD). BNPB has mobilised support to the affected people by dispatching relief items, deploying personnel, disseminating information, and establishing evacuation centres.

c. In-country ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ASEAN-ERAT) Indonesia is mobilised to reinforce BNPB in providing technical assistance in the management of evacuation site and provision of minimum services at the Jati Asih evacuation site of BNPB.