Situation Report I Semeru Volcano Activity Escalation - Saturday, December 4 th 2021

I. Key Information

On Saturday, 4th December 2021 at 3 pm. Semeru Volcano activity escalated accompanied with Pyroclastic Flow. Locals were warned to stay away from the area around the river connected to Semeru Volcano.

Semeru Volcano activity level is currently at Level II (Caution)

There are no casualties so far

A bridge connecting Supiturang village was destroyed by lava.

II. Situation Report

Locals of Candipuri and Pronojiwo district are still residing in their homes because Jembatan Perak bridge, their main access to Supiturang Village, was destroyed. Local’s recommended activities:

Locals/visitors/tourists are not to have any activities within 1 Km radius from Semeru’s crater, and within 5 Km towards South East of the crater’s opening. Also to be cautious of pyroclastic flow, lava movement, and lava along the valley connected to the top of Semeru Volcano. This radius and distance recommendation will be evaluated continuously to anticipate in case there are any change in symptoms and threats. For the locals to stay away or avoid any activities in locations directly impacted with pyroclastic flow because the temperature there are still lethal. Caution is advised for potential mud and lava glide along the valley impacted by Besuk Kobokan’s pyroclastic flow. Cautious of lava threat along rivers and calleys connected to Semeru Volcano (especially since there are volcanic matters formed already)

Impacted villages are as follows:

1. Candipuro District: Sumberwuluh; Sumbermujur; Penanggal; Candipuro; Sumberjo.

2. Pronojiwo District: Supiturang, Sumberurip; Oro oro ombo.

Shelter points and locations are as follows: Penanggal Village Centre; Jarit Mosque; Sumberwuluh Village Centre, and local's houses safe from the disaster.

Human Initiative team has arrived at impacted location to help evacuate the victims and locals, assess, and give basic responses for affected locals.

Source: