Situation Report #9: COVID-19 pandemic - April 16th, 2020

Issue : Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Location : 34 Provinces in Indonesia- 213 countries around the world

Time : December 31st, 2019

I. Informasi Kunci

Coronavirus novel (Covid-19) has spread to 213 countries and regions worldwide.

Total confirmed cases were 1,918,138 cases and the death rate reached 123,126 cases

Country with the highest Covid-19 confirmed cases is USA with 578268 confirmed cases, the number of deaths reaching 23476, followed by Spain with 172,541 confirmed cases, 18,056 deaths, while Italy confirmed 162,488 cases with the number of deaths reaching 21,069.

Indonesian Government issued Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia Number 12 of 2020 concerning the declaration of Non-Natural Disasters Spread of CORONA VIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19) as National Disasters on April 13, 2020

Ministry of Health confirmed cases as of April 16, 2020 recorded as many as 5,516 positive confirmed cases, 496 deaths, 548 recovered, case fatality rate (CFR) 8.9 percent

National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) announces that the Government of Indonesia has set emergency response status due to the COVID-19 virus from 29 February to 29 May 2020

A total of 10 regions have been enacted in the implementation of Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB), following DKI Jakarta policy, those regions are Bogor City, Bogor District, Depok City, Tangerang City, Tangerang District, Tangerang City, Bekasi City, Bekasi District and Pekanbaru City.