Situation Report #8: COVID-19 pandemic - April 8th, 2020

Issue : Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Location : 32 Provinces in Indonesia- 212 countries around the world

Time : December 31st, 2019

I. Key Information

• On December 31st, 2019 Chinese Health Officials inform the WHO about mysterious Pneumonia, most are connected to Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan

• On January 7th, 2020 Chinese authorities identify a new type of Coronavirus (called novel coronavirus or nCoV)

• Different from the previous corona virus, Covid-19 is transmitted from person to person

• The first coronavirus case outside of China was reported in Thailand on January 13rd , 2020, then on January 15th 2020 in Japan and January 20th 2020 in South Korea

• Novel Coronavirus has spread into 212 countries and territories around the world have reported a total 1,317,130 confirmed cases with 74,304 confirmed deaths

• Indonesian health authorities have confirmed 2,956 positive cases across the country, 240 cases confirmed deaths and 222 recoveries, on Wednesday, April 8th 2020

• National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) announced Indonesian government extended the COVID-19 national emergency status from February 29 until May 29

• President is declaring a Covid-19 public health emergency and imposed large-scale social restrictions to respond to the escalating figures of the outbreak on Indonesian soil

• Novel coronavirus confirmed case spread across 32 provinces with capital city of Jakarta as the epicenter. On the top rank DKI Jakarta with 1.470 case, West Java 365 case, Banten 212 case, East Java 196 case.