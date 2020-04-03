Indonesia
Situation Report #7: COVID-19 pandemic - April 2nd, 2020
Attachments
Issue: Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
Location: 167 countries around the world - 23 Provinces in Indonesia
Time: December 31st, 2019
I. Key Information
On December 31st, 2019 Chinese Healthh Officials inform the WHO about mysterious Pneumonia, most are connected to Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan
On January 7th, 2020 Chinese authorities identify a new type of Coronavirus (called novel coronavirus or nCoV) Different from the previous corona virus, Covid-19 is transmitted from person to person
The first coronavirus case outside of China was reported in Thailand on January 13rd , 2020, then on January 15th 2020 in Japan and January 20th 2020 in South Korea
Novel Coronavirus has spread into 205 countries and Territories around the world have reported a total of 857, 641 confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 that originated from Wuhan, China, and a death toll of 42,006 deaths.
In Indonesia, the first case finding was announced on March 2 in patient from Depok west Java with history close contact with foreigners
On 17th March 2020 National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) announced Indonesian government extended the COVID-19 national emergency status from February 29 until May 29
Indonesian health authorities have confirmed 1,414 COVID-19 positive cases across the country as of Monday, with 122 fatalities and 75 recoveries
Novel coronavirus confirmed case spread across 32 provinces with capital city of Jakarta as the epicenter. Currently, 7 provinces have set emergency response status; meanwhile 41 District/ Cities have put on standby status.
A total of 16 provinces and 86 districts and cities have formed the task force covid-19
President is declaring a Covid-19 public health emergency and imposed large-scale social restrictions to respond to the escalating figures of the outbreak on Indonesian soil