Indonesia

Situation Report #7: COVID-19 pandemic - April 2nd, 2020

Issue: Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
Location: 167 countries around the world - 23 Provinces in Indonesia
December 31st, 2019

I. Key Information

  • On December 31st, 2019 Chinese Healthh Officials inform the WHO about mysterious Pneumonia, most are connected to Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan

  • On January 7th, 2020 Chinese authorities identify a new type of Coronavirus (called novel coronavirus or nCoV) Different from the previous corona virus, Covid-19 is transmitted from person to person

  • The first coronavirus case outside of China was reported in Thailand on January 13rd , 2020, then on January 15th 2020 in Japan and January 20th 2020 in South Korea

  • Novel Coronavirus has spread into 205 countries and Territories around the world have reported a total of 857, 641 confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 that originated from Wuhan, China, and a death toll of 42,006 deaths.

  • In Indonesia, the first case finding was announced on March 2 in patient from Depok west Java with history close contact with foreigners

  • On 17th March 2020 National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) announced Indonesian government extended the COVID-19 national emergency status from February 29 until May 29

  • Indonesian health authorities have confirmed 1,414 COVID-19 positive cases across the country as of Monday, with 122 fatalities and 75 recoveries

  • Novel coronavirus confirmed case spread across 32 provinces with capital city of Jakarta as the epicenter. Currently, 7 provinces have set emergency response status; meanwhile 41 District/ Cities have put on standby status.

  • A total of 16 provinces and 86 districts and cities have formed the task force covid-19

  • President is declaring a Covid-19 public health emergency and imposed large-scale social restrictions to respond to the escalating figures of the outbreak on Indonesian soil

