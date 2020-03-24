Situation Report #5: COVID-19 pandemic - 24th March 2020

Type of Event: Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Location: 167 countries in the World - 23 Provinces in Indonesia

Time of Occurrences: December 31, 2019

I. Key Information

On December 31, 2019 the WHO Office in China reported the discovery of an unknown cause of pneumonia in Wuhan City.

On January 7, 2020, the Chinese government reported that the cause of pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan City was a new type of coronavirus, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Different from the previous corona virus, COVID-19 is transmitted from human to human.

The spread of the COVID-19 virus outside China was first reported on January 13, 2020 in Thailand, then on January 15, 2020 in Japan and January 20, 2020 in South Korea.

Until now, corona virus has spread to 187 countries with 392,780 confirmed cases, China is still the highest number of cases.

The number of deaths tolls worldwide is 17,159, with the highest death rate in Italy being 6,077.

In Indonesia, the first case finding was announced on March 2, 2020 in patients from Depok, West Java with a history of close contact with foreigners.

17 March 2020 The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) states the status of the COVID-19 virus's emergency response was extended from 29 February to 29 May 2020.

As of March 24, 2020, in Indonesia there were 686 cases, with 107 new cases, 55 deaths and 30 patients recovering.