Indonesia
Situation Report #4 I Semeru Volcano Activity Escalation - Tuesday, December 7th 2021
Attachments
I. Key Information
- On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 3.00 pm local time, there was an increase in the activity of the Semeru volcano accompanied by pyroclastic flow. Local residents were advised to stay away from the area around the river that originates at Semeru Volcano.
- Activity Level of Semeru Volcano is Level II (Alert)
- The government has set an emergency response status for 30 days, starting from December 4, 2021 to January 3, 2022
- Pyroclastic clouds moving towards Besuk Krobokan, Supiturang Village, Lumajang Regency
- A number of 5.205 people were affected by the eruption with a number of 2.004 people was evacuated to 19 evacuation sites/points. These evacuation points spread among 3 sub-districts including in Pronojiwo Sub-district, Candipuro Subdistrict,and Pasirian Sub-district.
- Several houses were covered with volcanic ash material. A total of 2,970 houses were damaged.
- A number of 38 units of school and education institutions were destroyed.
- One main bridge that connecting two areas was broken.
- A total of 39 units of public facilities were destroyed.