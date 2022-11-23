Situation Report #3 I Earthquake in Cianjur, West Java - 22 November 2022

Type of Incident: Earthquake

Location of incident: Cianjur, West Java

Time of the incident: Tuesday, 22 November 2022

I. Key information

Monday 21 November 2022 at 13.21.10 WIB there was an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale

Located at 6.84 South Latitude and 107.05 East Longitude at a depth of 10 Km

The epicenter is on land and has no potential for a tsunami

A total of 3,075 houses were slightly damaged, 59 units were heavily damaged, and 33 units were moderately damaged

A total of 7,064 people were displaced, 377 people were injured, 31 people were missing and 103 people died