Situation Report #3 I Cianjur Earthquake - 22 November 2022

Type of Incident: Earthquake
Location of incident: Cianjur, West Java
Time of the incident: Tuesday, 22 November 2022
I. Key information
Monday 21 November 2022 at 13.21.10 WIB there was an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale
Located at 6.84 South Latitude and 107.05 East Longitude at a depth of 10 Km
The epicenter is on land and has no potential for a tsunami
A total of 3,075 houses were slightly damaged, 59 units were heavily damaged, and 33 units were moderately damaged
A total of 7,064 people were displaced, 377 people were injured, 31 people were missing and 103 people died
Decree of Emergency Response from Cianjur Regent is from 21 November to 20 December 2022
II. Situation overview
- On Monday 21 November 2022 at 13.21.10 WIB there was an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale with a depth of 10 Km located at 6.84 South Latitude and 107.05 East Longitude. A total of 7,064 people were displaced, 377 people were injured, 31 people were missing and 103 people died. A total of 3,075 houses were slightly damaged, 59 units were heavily damaged, and 33 units were moderately damaged.
