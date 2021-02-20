Created at 27 January 2021 | Brigita Ra Sekar Laras

Situation Report # 2

West Sulawesi earthquake

(per 24 January 2021)

The YAKKUM Emergency Response Team for West Sulawesi has carried out a series of joint activities with the partners (GEMA Difabel Mamuju) . The response also supported by GKSB in 9 villages located in Tapalang, Simoro and Mamuju Districts.

Activities that have been carried out:

1) Conducting an Inclusion Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) in collaboration with GEMA Difabel Mamuju partners, involving 168 respondents (still in process)

2) Providing health services and medication to a total of 133 patients (80 women, 53 men)

3) Distributing 19 shelter packages consisting of mats, tarpaulin and rope, with priority to families with vulnerable groups (elderly, pregnant women)

