Situation Report #2 I Semeru Volcano Activity Escalation - Sunday, December 5th 2021

I. Key Information

On Saturday, 4th December 2021 at 3 pm. Semeru Volcano activity escalated accompanied with Pyroclastic Flow. Locals were warned to stay away from the area around the river connected to Semeru Volcano.

Semeru Volcano activity level is currently at Level II (Cautious).

Perak Bridge connecting Supiturang Village, Pronojiwo sub District, Lumajang Regency was cut off due to the lava.

Affected residents are currently evacuated to 7 evacuation points.

Temporary data of affected victims: 10 people have not been evacuated because the location is covered in mud, 41 people have burns, 19 people are being treated at the Community Health Center, 2 people are missing at Sumberwuluh Village, Renteng Hamlet, 8-10 people were trapped in the mine owner's office.

II. Situation Report

Evacuation and Handling process are still being carried out with all levels. Assistance is still coming. The Temporary Command Post is still centered on the Lumajang Regency Regent's Office Sector. From 6 PM local time after the eruption, the office has been crowded with people, agencies, and other institutions. The incoming assistance has been recorded in the books of the Lumajang Regent official residence Command Post, which is then distributed directly to the evacuation sites at the existing Village Hall. The data on affected residents is spread over several areas, including:

Curah Kobokan Hamlet, Supiturang Village:

• 1 villager named Poniyem, 50 years old died, at Curah Kobokan, Supiturang Village

Pronojiwo Sub District (already at Pasirian Hospital):

• 300 families. Most of them took refuge at the Penanggal village hall.

• 10 people have not been evacuated because the location is covered in mud.

• 41 people were burned at the Penanggal Health Center (the severe ones were referred to Haryoto Hospital).

Bhayangkara Hospital, Pasiryan Hospital:

• 7 people are being treated at the Candi puro Health Center

• 10 people being treated at the Penanggal Health Center

• 2 Pregnant Women at the Penanggal Health Center

Sumberwuluh Village, Renteng Hamlet:

• 2 Missing Persons

• Penanggal Village Hall

• Sumbermujur Village Hall

• Sumberwuluh Village Hall

• Oro-Oro Ombo Village Hall

• Safe Resident’s House

• Jarit Mosque, Candipuro Sub-District

• SDN 4 Supiturang Primary School Meanwhile, the number of survivors is still under local government data collection process.