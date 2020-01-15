Situation Report #1 Humanitarian Assistance for the people affected by floods in Jabodetabek

Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) recorded moderate to high intensity of rain in West Java, particularly in Bogor City from 31 December 2019 to 1 January 2020 which caused increasing water level at the Katulampa sluice gate in Bogor.

National Disaster Management Agency’s data as of 4 January 2020 recorded 60 deaths and 92,261 displaced people from 308 villages in 103 districts spread in Jakarta City, Lebak District, Tangerang, South Tangerang, Depok City, Bogor City, Bogor District, Bogor District, Bekasi City and Bekasi District. The status of emergency response has been determined by the respective local government with different duration, ranging from 7 to 14 days.

RECENT CONDITIONS

Entering the fifth day after the big flood on January 5, 2020, floods began to recede in a number of areas of Jakarta and its surroundings, while most were still flooded. Some residents still live in temporary shelters, and some have started the process of cleaning their houses and the environment.

Monitoring of rainfall conditions and potential flooding from upstream and downstream is carried out jointly between the regional government (city/district) and the central government.

URGENT NEEDS

Health: paramedics and medicine supplies, especially with many patients who have complained of itching, fever and diarrhea. Shelter management: There are already many temporary shelters and logistical posts, but they still need management that ensures inclusion, health and safety aspects. Cleaning tools Post-flood cleaning equipment: with water that has receded at several points, residents have begun to carry out activities to clean their houses and the environment, including shovels, gunny sacks and spray water to clean mud. Food: food supplies are still safe for several days, but if flooding conditions last for a long time, then the public kitchen still needs food supplies.

YEU RESPONSE

YEU responds for 7 days with a focus:

WASH (Water and Sanitation Hygiene): distribution of personal hygiene kits and tools for cleaning the house and the environment.

NFI (Non-Food Item): distribution of blankets, mattresses and health masks.

Management of shelter, both those managed by community and members of church.

Management of public kitchens (especially if survivors are still in the temporary shelter for the next 7 days)

FUTURE PLAN

YEU is working with the church and members of Jakomkris will do:

Distribution of tarpaulins and mats Visit and do health-monitoring for older people and persons with disabilities in collaboration with Pelkesi.

NETWORKING AND COORDINATION

HFI, Jakomkris, Pelkesi, GPIB Menara Kasih, Kagama Care Post

CONTACT

Anastasia Maylinda (phone : +62 812-1560-898, email: maylinda_yeu@yahoo.com)