SITREP #5 South Kalimantan Floods - Tuesday, 26 January, 2021

I. Key Information

Floods inundates 11 regencies/cities in South Kalimantan, among others Banjar regency, Tanah Laut regency, Banjarbaru city, Tapin regency, Hulu Sungai Selatan regency, Balangan Regency, Tabalong Regency, Hulu Sungai Tengah Regency, Banjarmasin City, Batola City, Hulu Sungai Utara Regency.

Until Monday (25/1/2021) out of 11 regency/city recorded, 99,508 houses inundated by the floods, affecting 599,272 people and displacing 99,635 people. (Source: BNPB)

The government of South Kalimantan Province declared floods emergency response Status on 14-27 January, 2021.

Floods are still inundating several areas in Regencies/Cities.

II. Description of Situatiom

The death toll of the floods in South Kalimantan has reached 24 people, consisting of 7 people in Tanah Laut Regency, 7 in Hulu Sungai Tengah Regency, 1 in Banjar Baru City, 1 in Tapin regency, 8 people in Banjar Regency and 3 people are resportedly missing. Source Head of Data, Information and Disaster Communication Center)

Based on data of Communication and Information Office of Tilu Tengah Regency, until January 25, 2021 there were 10 sub districts and 76 villages affected by the floods. The number of affected people is 28,820 families or 86,825 people. The floods have killed 7 people and 3 otjers are missing.