SITREP #4 South Kalimantan Floods - Thursday, 21 January, 2021

I Key Information

Floods inundated 11 Regencies/Cities in South Kalimantan, among others Banjar Regency, Tanah Laut regency, Banjarbaru City, Tapin Regency, Hulu Sungai Selatan Regency, Balangan Regency,

Tabalong Regency, Hulu Sungai Tengah Regency, Banjarmasin City, Batola City, Hulu Sungai Utara Regency.

Until Monday (18/1/2021) of 11 regencies/city, 54,960 houses have been inundated, 70,166 people have bern displaced. (source : data BNPB)

The government of South Kalimantan province has issued a letter No. 360/038/BPBD/2021 on the Increase of Emergency Alert status to Flood Disaster Emergency Response Status as of January 14, 2021.

The floods occurred due to the overflowing water of the Martapura and Riam Kiwa rivers after having been pourded by moderate to high intensuty of rain for several days.

The national roads in South Kalimantan Province connecting regencies and cities was cut off by floods after the bridge in Mataraman District, Banjar Regency was cut off since Thursday (14/1/2021) morning.

Il. Description of Situation

The floods started to recede, of the 11 Regencies / Cities hit by the floods, 3 Regencies / Cities are still flooded. The three regencies and cities include Banjar Regency, Banjarmasin City and Hulu Sungai Utara Regency (HSU).

The floods in South Kalimantan have killed 15 people consisting 7 in Tanah Laut Regency, 3 in Hulu Sungai Tengah Regency, 1 in Banjar Baru City, 1 in Tapin Regency, and 3 in Banjar Regency, according to ,Head of the Center for Data, Information and Disaster Communication BNPB.

Based on the results of coordination with the local BPBD on January 16, 2021, the Human Initiative was directed to assist disaster management in Hantakan sub district, Hulu Sungai Tengah Regency.

Initiated by disaster management support in this area, sequential disaster management is very important. Because when the Human Initiative team was there, the local residents were still not properly coordinated in the flow of disaster management, starting from data collection on affected residents, affected houses, Human Initative also provided direction and input.

Hantakan District has 12 villages, with 7 affected villages and 2 isolated villages because the bridge was disconnected The number of population is 122,689 in 12 villages, consisting of 6,424 men and 6,265 women, with around 1800 families affected. It was recorded that the number of houses affected by the flood were around 1,363 including heavily damaged houses, missing houses, and slightly damaged houses. The most heavily damaged houses are at Alat village with 284 families, Hantakan village with 221 families, and Batu Tunggal village with 137 families.

The Human Initiative volunteer team is still on guard since 16 to 21 January 2021. At present the team is staying at aHsntakan Village, Hantakan Subdistrict. The Human Initiative post is at coordinates 2 ° 38'22.0 "S 115 ° 27'17.8" e, a quite strategic location to reach villages located in the watershed of Hantakan sub district. Human Initiative continues to coordinate with the local government, and conduct field assessments, logistics distribution, to basic health services.

On 19/1/21 the assistance started to enter the village, but there are still some areas that are quite far away and are still difficult to get logistical access and other assistance. With a distance of 7 km to 19 km, the location of the newly isolated village can be accessed. With this condition, the field team is still conducting further assessment on the isolated village as the 4-wheeled vehicles cannot reach 2 isolated villages.

The village still has difficulties to have clean water facilities. The residents still rely on rivers around them for public toilets and daily water consumption. On the other hand in health facilities, the Community Health Center (Puskesmas) at the village is located relatively far away from the village, and until.now there has not been any health service provided at the village.