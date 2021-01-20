SITREP #3 South Kalimantan Floods - Monday, 18 January, 2021

I. Key Information

Floods inundated 10 regencies/cities in South Kalimantan, among others Banjar Regency, Tanah Laut Regency, Banjarbaru City, Tapin Regency, Hulu Sungai Selatan Regency, Balangan Regency,

Tabalong Regency, Hulu Sungai Tengah Regency, Banjarmasin City, Batola Regency.

Until Sunday (17/1/2021) of 10 regencies/cities collected, 24,379 houses are inundated causing 39,549 people are displaced. Source: BNPB

South Kalimantan Governor has stated emergency response status.

The floods are caused by the overflowing of water of Martapura river and Riam Kiwa river after several days have been poured by rains with medium and high intensity.

The National road lanes in South Kalimantan Regency connecting regencies and cities are disconnected after being hit by the floods. The bridge at Mataraman Sub district, Banjar Regency has been disconnected since Thursday morning (14/1/2021).

ll. Description of Situation

Rain with medium until high intensity has caused floods since January 12, 2021 in South Kalimantan. The floods has killed 15 people, inundated 24,379 hoises and displaced 39,549 people. Governor of South Kalimantan Sahbirin Noor has increased the status from emergency alert status to emergency response status. The decision was taken after the floods hitting almost parts of South Kalimantan due to high rain intensity for several days.

The death toll reaches 15 people condisting of 7 people in Tanah Laut Regency, 3 people in Hulu Sungai Tengah Regency, 1 in Banjar Baru city, 3 people in Banjar Regency said head of data, information snd communication center BNPB.

The condition of national roads in South Kalimantan connecting regencies and cities have been disconnected due to the floods after the bridge at Mataraman sub district, Banjar Regency has been disconnected since Thursday (14/1/2021).

Human Initiative volunteer team arrived at the location of the South Kalimantan flood disaster on January 16 at 21.00 Central Indonesia Time (WITA), especially in. Hulu Sungai Tengah Regency, which is the regency with the largest affected residents, namely 16,100 families with 64,400 people at that time. Arriving at the location, the team met with BPBD and coordinated on the areas which is difficult to access. The results of the coordination in Hulu Sungai Tengah Regency area, the team was directed to Hantakan District, an area can be accessed in 1 hour drice to the nearest assistance or signal. There, the electricity went out and residents were evacuated to several posts, one of which was the sub-district building. The team together with government representatives headed to Hantakan District and arrived at around 02.00 in the morning. Arriving at the post, the team immediately turned on the generator to be used to add lighting to the evacuation and helped guard the post, because the supply including the generator have been stolen.

Until now, the Human Initiative team has been in Hantakan Village, Hulu Sungai Tengah Regency, South Kalimantan. There were 12 villages with 7 affected villages and 2 isolated villages because the bridge has been disconnected. The number of residents is 122,689 people in 12 villages with 6,424 men and 6265 women, with around 1800 affected families. On 17/1/21, it was difficult to get signal and access to electricity. To get fuel and the signal the team had to go down for 1 - 2 hours to Birayang sub district. Hantakan Village, located on the edge of Watershed, was in ruins; public facilities, markets and many houses were destroyed leaving rubble. There was still a roar from the gradually shrinking water flow, while residents were seen cleaning the mud-wrapped furniture in the house. Access to clean water uses existing rivers for public toilets and AMDK for consumption. Meanwhile, the public health facilities, namely community health center (puskesmas) in Hantakan Village, is about 500 meters from the village.