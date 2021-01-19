SITREP #3 Landslide of Sumedang, West Java - Sunday, 17 January, 2021

I. Key Information

II. Description of Situation

Rain with high intensity poured Sumedang area causing landslides Bojong Kondang hamlet, Cihanjuang Village, Cimanggung Sub District, Sumedang Regency on Saturday, 09 January, 2021 at 16.00 West Indonesia Time. It was the followed by the second landslides at 19.30 West Indonesia Times.

Based on data from the Operational Control Center at the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) as of January 17, 2020 at 03.59 West Indonesia Time, the death toll is 28, and 12 others are missing," said Head of the BNPB Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center Raditya Jati, Sunday, January 17th.

Preliminary data shows that 1,020 people were displaced, spreading at several refugee posts at Taman Burung shelter and relatives' houses that were safe from potential landslides.