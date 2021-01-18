SITREP #3 Earthquake Majene, West Sulawesi - Saturday, 17 January 2021

Type of Incident : Eartquake

Location : Majene, West Sulawesi

Time of Incident : 14 January 2021

I. Key Information

The first earthquake measuring 5.9 on Richter Scale occured on Thursday (14/1), at 14.35 wita (Central Indonesia Time). The epicenter is located on land around 4 km Northwest of Majene, West Sulawesi.

The second earthquake measuring 6.2 on Richter Scale occured again on early Friday morning (15/1) at 02.28 wita (Central Indonesia Time), with epicenter at 6 km Northeast Majene, West Sulawesi, at the depth of 10 KM

5.9 magnitude earthquake was felt in Majene, North Mamuju, Central Majuju, Toraja, Mamasa,

Pinrang, Pare-pare, Wajo, Polewali Mandar, Tanah Grogot, until Balikpapan.

While a 6.2 magnitude earthquake was felt in Majene, Palu, Central Sulawesi and Makasar, South Sulawesi.

BMKG has stated anothe earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale hit Majene Regency om Saturday, 16 January, 2021

The latest info from BMKG stated that the death toll of the earthquake has reachee 56 people consisting of 47 people died in Mamuju Regency and 9 people in Majene Regency. In addition, 637 people were injured in Majene Rwgency and 189 severely injured in Mamuju Regency.

II. Description of the Situation

Major earthquake occured 2 times on Thursday at 14.35 local time and early Friday morning measuring 6.2 on Richter Scale at 02.28 local time according to data as of Friday (15/1), at 06.00 WIB (West Indonesia Time).

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said that the type of tectonic earthquake hitting Majene area, West Sulawesi, was of shallow crustal earthquake caused by active fault activity.

On Saturday (16/1) BMKG stated another aftershock measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale hit Majene Regency. The following aftershock is expexted to reoccur, so that the BMKG asks the people to stay calm and be alert.

The latest data from BNPB stated the earthquake killed 56 people consisting 47 people in Mamuju Regency and 9 people in Majene Regency. Twelve people were seriously injured in Mamuju Regency and 200 people suffered from moderate injuries, and 425 people had minor injuries. Meanwhile, in Majene Regency, 189 people have to be hospitalized for major injuries. Some parts of roads connecting Majene Regency and Mamuju Regency have been recovered. The electricity power in Majene Regency has partly functioned, while in Mamuju Regency, the electricity has been blackout.

Currently, Human Initiative Response Team is at Bambangan village, Malunda Sub district, Majene Regency, while additional personnel has been deployed to Mamuju Regency. The Response team has conducted a rapid study at a shelter at Bambangan Village located next to Village Office. At least there are 346 Family Heads or 1056 people at the shelter coming from 3 hamlets.

There are 256 children, 4 breastfeeding mothers and 210 elderlies. The daily foods for the refugees are supported from field kitchen while the food mayerials are from the surrounding community. Meanwhile the Response Team has opened services for the refugees such as power chargung stations because until Saturday (16/1) the electricity has been blackout.

The availability of non-consumption clean water at the shelters have been sufficient. The shelters are needed for the survivors because their houses are heavily damaged. Meanwhile many vulnerable groups and the heavily damaged houses have made the house are urgently needed.

Source : www.bnpb.go.id