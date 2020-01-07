07 Jan 2020

Singapore Red Cross Supports Communities Affected By Floods In Jakarta

Report
from Singapore Red Cross
Published on 06 Jan 2020 View Original

Singapore, 6 January 2020 - In response to the flooding in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, the Singapore Red Cross will contribute S$50,000 to support relief and recovery operations by the Palang Merah Indonesia (PMI - Indonesian Red Cross). The contribution will go towards the purchase of family kits, hygiene kits, diapers, sleeping bags, blankets and clean water for the evacuees.

Mr Benjamin William, Secretary General and CEO of Singapore Red Cross, said, “It’s been a challenging time for our neighbours since New Year’s eve. They have endured monsoon downpours, mudslides and power outages. Even as the current floodwaters subside, the city expects heavy rain and thunderstorms in the days ahead. The search for missing persons is still ongoing, and there is a lot of work to be done. Our sister national society, PMI, is working round-the-clock to distribute food packs and provide health services, in addition to supporting the authorities to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and provide further support where needed.”

Jakarta Floods Response

The Singapore Red Cross is not launching a public appeal at this time, but welcomes donations toward humanitarian aid for displaced survivors; and longer-term recovery and resilience efforts.

Cash donation - Red Cross House, 15 Penang Lane, Singapore 238486 (Office hours: Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm)

Cheque donation - Please make cheque payable to ‘Singapore Red Cross Society’, to be posted to the above address. Please leave your name, postal address and indicate “Jakarta Floods Response” at the back of your cheque.

Note: Donations to overseas efforts are not tax-deductible.

