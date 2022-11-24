Singapore Red Cross pledges humanitarian aid to support Communities affected by West Java Earthquake

Singapore, 23 November 2022 – In response to the aftermath caused by the 5.6 magnitude earthquake in the west of the island Java, Indonesia, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is committing US$50,000 to support survivors and the affected communities. The contribution will prioritise the immediate needs of those affected by the earthquake, including food; emergency shelter; water and sanitation solutions; hygiene items and first aid.

“We are saddened to hear about the lives that have been lost by the earthquake, especially of the many children. We are working closely with the Palang Merah Indonesia (Indonesian Red Cross) to support their relief and emergency teams that have been deployed to the frontlines to help with evacuations, and to provide humanitarian aid such as drinking water, emergency kitchens and medical relief, focusing on most affected areas. Red Cross personnel continue to respond as landslides, electricity and telecommunications cut off are reported. The Singapore Red Cross will continue to assess the situation, and stands ready to deploy our responders to support the relief efforts,” said Mr Benjamin William, Secretary General and CEO of Singapore Red Cross.

The earthquake hit the district of Cianjur where the livelihoods of the people thrive on small and medium enterprises revolving around local wear and products. While the earthquake did not trigger tsunami warnings, the people of West Java are no stranger to earthquakes and are doing all they can to stay vigilant for aftershocks and dangerous falling debris.

The reported death toll had risen to 268, with more than 1,000 people injured. More than 22,000 homes were destroyed and over 58,000 people have been displaced. The numbers are still emerging as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and Indonesian Red Cross (Palang Merah) are working with authorities to urgently assess ground situation and gather more information to calibrate their response accordingly.