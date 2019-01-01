Several dead and dozens missing after landslide hits Indonesia village

Torrential rain has caused a landslide that buried dozens of homes in a village in West Java. Scores of people remain missing, and a young child is among those dead.

At least 15 people have been killed and dozens more are missing after a landslide hit the Indonesian region of West Java on Monday.

The tragedy took place in the village of Sirnaresmi in Sukabumi district shortly before sunset on New Year's Eve.

Tons of mud that poured down from the surrounding hills buried 30 houses in the village.

More than 500 rescuers were sent to the area and retrieved eight bodies and the injured from mounds of mud, including an infant who died in the hospital, disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

Sixty others were evacuated from the area, he added.

Heavy rain, power cuts and rough roads hampered rescuers, and slowed down the movement of heavy machinery to the area.

"The roads are narrow which has caused rescue teams, logistics and ambulances to be stuck in traffic jams," said Nugroho.

Seasonal rains and high tides in recent days have caused dozens of landslides and widespread flooding across much of Indonesia.

In October, more than 20 people died when flash floods and landslides hit several provinces in Sumatra. In June 2016, nearly 50 people died when floods and landslides struck Central Java.

