Semeru Volcano Eruption Indonesia - Flash Update #2 (07 Dec 2021 1230 HRS UTC +7)

OVERVIEW: On 4 Dec 2021, volcanic activity for Mount Semeru was recorded on a seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 25 mm and a duration of 5160 seconds. Mount Semeru remains on Alert Level II according to Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG). On 1700 HRS UTC+7, volcanic dust was detected heading towards Southwest at a speed of 60-80 km/h as observed by the EWS BMKG Juanda.

IMPACTS: Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) has recorded the following:

1. 34 deaths, 169 injuries, 17 missing people, 3,697 displaced, and corrected the identified people affected—5,205 in Lumajang Regency (Pronojiwo and Candipuro Sub-districts) and Malang Regency (Jabung Sub-district) in East Java Province due to the eruption of Mount Semeru.

2. Volcanic material reportedly reached the following districts: Ampelgading, Tirtoyudo, Pagelaran, Wajak, Kepanjen, Dampit, Bantur, and Turen.

3. 24 school units have been affected and further data collection is underway.

4. 2,970 houses damaged (still in data collection), 13 affected public facilities, bridge, access roads to Pronojiwo and Candipuro districts.

RESPONSE:

1. Emergency Management – responders (agencies, institutions, etc.) are present in the regency; Aid is directly dropped off at the evacuation locations at the existing village hall; Emergency Response Status has been established by the head of the regency for 30 days (4 Dec 2021 to 3 Jan 2022). Emergency Response Command was also established and is commanded by the Military District Commander 0821 Lumajang, Deputy Commander I: Commander of the 527th Infantry Battalion, Deputy Commander II: Head of the Lumajang Resort Police.

2. Health – all district health centres are on alert and are ready to accept victims; Provincial Health Office East Java to conduct a rapid health assessment of the sector to find out urgent needs at the disaster site.

The East Java Regional Health Crisis Center has been mobilised.

3. Search and Rescue – evacuation are still underway; BNPB has prepared 3 heli units for search and rescue.

4. Logistics – BNPB Assistance worth USD 79.7K (2000 pcs of blanket, 1,374 food packs, 1,377 side dish packs, 20,000 pcs KF 94 masks, 900 pcs mattress, 2 sets of refugee tents; BPBD East Java sent assistance, equipment, and operational cars; the health crisis centre has also provided 20,000 pcs surgical mask, 20,000 pcs children's mask, 10,000 pcs cloth mask, 1,600 pcs N95 mask, and other medical supplies; the Provincial Health Office and Health Crisis Centre East Java have also sent medical equipment support; Public kitchens have been established; The PMI Task Force sent hygiene kits, beddings, and masks; the East Java Regional Police Unit sent food (rice, noodels, oil, water), toiletries, masks, snacks, and milk.

5. Public Works – deploy resources and personnel to clear the affected road networks and provide equipment support

6. Public Communication – BNPB and BPBD East Java to support satellite communication and mobile communication