Semeru Volcano Eruption Indonesia - Flash Update #1 (05 Dec 2021 0015 HRS UTC +7)

● OVERVIEW: According to the Mount Semeru Volcano Observation Post (PPGA) at Gunung Sawur, Poncosumo Hamlet, Sumberwuluh Village, volcanic activity was recorded starting at 1447 HRS UTC+7. PPGA Pos Gunung Sawur then reported at 1510 HRS UTC+7 that volcanic ash from hot cloud avalanches was observed towards Besuk Kobokan. According to the compiled records of the Pusat Vulkanologi Bedan Geologi dan Mitigasi (PVMBG), lava avalanches were observed at a sliding distance of approximately 500-800 metres from the centre of the avalanche 500 metres below the crater.

● IMPACTS: Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) has recorded casualties: 1 death, 41 injuries, 9 missing people, and identified 62,084 people affected in Lumajang and Malang Regencies and an estimate of 310 families (1,550 people) displaced in Lumajang Regency in East Java Province due to the eruption of Mount Semeru.

● RESPONSE:

The local disaster management authorities have established an evacuation centre as well as set up logistics for the affected area; Search and rescue mission for the missing persons are underway; The BNPB and Ministry of Health have sent a team to support BPBD Lumajang Regency and East Java Province. Provision of relief items i.e. blankets instant food, tarpaulins, emergency tents, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was conducted; PVMBG and BMKG are actively monitoring Mount Semeru. Based on the assessment of PVMBG and consideration of potential hazards, Mount Semeru remains at Alert Level II (Alert). Under Alert Level II, it is recommended that people/visitors/tourists do not engage in activities within a radius of 1 km from the crater of Mount Semeru and 5 km in the south-southeast direction from the crater. Alert Level II also calls for awareness of hot clouds, lava flow, and lahar flow—potential hazards from the volcanic activity of Mount Semeru. According to BMKG, there are no significant impacts to flight activities in the airport near Mount Semeru; Lumajang Regency is still evaluating the situation with regards to the declaration of emergency response status; Damage and impact assessments are on-going by relevant authorities and agencies.

● The AHA Centre will continue to monitor for further developments and issue necessary updates