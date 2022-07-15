School Nutrition Education Material for Teachers, Parents, and School-Aged Children Package, 2021

School Nutrition Education Material for Teachers, Parents, and School-Aged Children is a set of nutrition education materials developed by the World Food Programme with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology and UNICEF

Indonesian children face a triple burden of malnutrition, where the occurrence of undernutrition and overnutrition coexist with micronutrient deficiencies. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic may have exacerbated the situation with increased rates of obesity and overweight given the decrease of physical activity and increase in consumption of ultra-processed food high in sugar, salt, and fat during this period.

Despite the high prevalence of malnutrition among school children, there is hardly any access to nutrition education, neither for the children nor the parents. To convince parents to provide more nutritious food to their school-age children, it is important for parents to enhance their knowledge and awareness on the importance of balanced diets.

To improve access to quality and tailored nutrition education WFP with the Government and UNICEF developed nutrition education materials for teachers, children, and parents/caregivers.