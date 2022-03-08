Save the Children response to Rohingya arrivals in Indonesia

Following the news that more than 100 refugees, including 35 children, from Myanmar have arrived in Indonesia’s Aceh province after weeks at sea, CEO Save the Children Indonesia, Selina Patta Sumbung said:

“After nearly five years of the Rohingya crisis, families still can’t see an end to their plight and are continuing to risk death or injury by undertaking dangerous journeys – all for a chance at a better life.

“Weeks on an overcrowded and unsafe boat is no place for a child. Now that they have arrived in Indonesia, Indonesian authorities must ensure these children have access to safe accommodation and inclusive learning opportunities while they are displaced, as well as targeted mental health support.

“The international community must maintain its focus on this crisis to find a long-lasting solution which respects the basic rights of children and their families and is underpinned by international law.”

Save the Children has been providing essential services to Rohingya refugees since 2017, including providing health services and emotional support and distributing hygiene items and learning materials.

For more information:

Freya Carr, freya.carr@savethechildren.org